Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $453.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.