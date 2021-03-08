Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,170 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after purchasing an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 108,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $17,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

SXT stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.