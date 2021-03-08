Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of MAN opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

