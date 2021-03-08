Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of UFP Industries worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UFP Industries by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

UFPI opened at $62.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

