ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $76.67.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.