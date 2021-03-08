Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $238.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $262.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.