Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.34. 51,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,479. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,657,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
