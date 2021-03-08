Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.34. 51,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,479. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,657,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

