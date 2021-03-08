Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

