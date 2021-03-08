Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

