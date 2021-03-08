Alexander Waislitz Acquires 98,295 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 98,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

About Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK.AX)

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

