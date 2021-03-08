Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $1.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00256507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00100162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

