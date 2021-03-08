Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

ALK opened at $64.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

