Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.15 ($123.71).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €95.42 ($112.26) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.04.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.