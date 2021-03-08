AirBoss of America (BOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

TSE BOS opened at C$19.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.03. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

BOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.