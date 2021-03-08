Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.12.

Shares of ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

