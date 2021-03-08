Airbloc Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $110,632.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00804501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00042035 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

