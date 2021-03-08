Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

