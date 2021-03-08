Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

