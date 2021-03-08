AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $105.42 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.58.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
