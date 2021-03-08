AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $105.42 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

