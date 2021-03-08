AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

