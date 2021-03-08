Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

