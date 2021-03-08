Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in First Horizon by 53.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 114,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 77.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 164,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

