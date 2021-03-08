Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

WLTW opened at $228.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

