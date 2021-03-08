Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $146.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

