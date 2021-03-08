Advisory Services Network LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VEU opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

