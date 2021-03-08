Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 271.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $358.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

