Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $83.64 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.