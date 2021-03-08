Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Buys £26,373.60 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,892 ($37.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,995.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,848.69. Admiral Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,314.20 ($30.24).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

