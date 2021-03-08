adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 42.6% in February

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

