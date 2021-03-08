adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 42.6% in February

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.