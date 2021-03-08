AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $93.48 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,710,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,567,719 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

