Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

