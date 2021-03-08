Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Achain has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

