Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 204,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AKR opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

