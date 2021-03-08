ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 1,719,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,005. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

