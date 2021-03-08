Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 263.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

ACIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

