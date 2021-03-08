Aave Market Capitalization Reaches $5.00 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Aave has a market cap of $5.00 billion and approximately $619.23 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,430,332 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.