AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.