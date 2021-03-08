A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $704.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $61,211. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

