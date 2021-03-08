905 Shares in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Purchased by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.