$867.16 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce $867.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

