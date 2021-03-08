86 Research Downgrades Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Sell

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE TME traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,975,291. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

