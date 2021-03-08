$827.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $827.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the lowest is $824.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

SBH stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $18.26. 2,265,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.