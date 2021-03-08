55,663 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.