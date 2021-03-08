4,714 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.16 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

