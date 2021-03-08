360 DigiTech (QFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $22.23 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.71.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

