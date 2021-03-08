31,222 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 229,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

