$3.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $3.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.90. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $14.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $299.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $302.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.