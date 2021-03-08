2,530 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.52.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

