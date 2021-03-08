$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $25.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.18 million and the highest is $27.07 million. HEXO posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $105.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,609. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

