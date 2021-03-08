2,389 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $19,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

